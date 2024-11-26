NCIS season 22 episode 8 spoilers: The Parker, Lily story returns

We know that entering NCIS season 22, one of the biggest questions out there related to Parker’s visions of Lily. Who was she to him? What was the past between them, if anything?

We last saw this girl appear in the head of Gary Cole’s character at the end of last season, when he was in a life-threatening situation at sea alongside Jessica Knight. Back then, it was easy to surmise that Lily was his sister and that she died on a boat — which would explain why Alden hates them so much. Yet, that was never confirmed and based on what we’ve heard from him this season, he is still actually trying to figure out what all of this means.

So how will Lily resurface on NCIS season 22 episode 8? Some of this remains to be seen, but the synopsis below offers a little more insight:

“Out of Control” – NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own. Also, Parker is still seeing visions of Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So where will this story head…

We do tend to think that we’ll get at least some answers here as to what is going on and yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if the producers kept this lingering for a while. We do tend to think that Parker is not the sort of guy who likes to open up a lot of the time, but he needs to figure out how to do that eventually. After all, isn’t this going to be the only way that he is actually going to move forward?

Related – Learn more about next week’s NCIS episode

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 8 based on what we know?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







