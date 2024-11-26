NCIS season 22 episode 7 spoilers: What will Torres do?

For those excited to get more news on NCIS season 22 episode 7, let’s start with a reminder: Great stuff is around the corner! The episode “Hardboiled” is coming in just a week and if you are hoping for another character-specific spotlight, you’re in luck.

We know that at one point earlier this season, the big focus for the show was the personal lives of some members of the team. Yet, that may be shifting more to their professional careers. Remember for a moment here that “Knight and Day” tonight put the focus more on Jessica Knight’s skills; moving into next week, you could see more of the same when it comes to Nick Torres.

Want to know a little more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Hardboiled” – Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do think that there’s a chance that there is more going on in this episode than we are aware of at the moment, especially when it comes to how this case could impact Torres. We tend to think that this is one of those instances where the description is only telling us a fraction of the story, and there are some more reveals that are coming when the hour actually airs.

One more thing to remember here? Well, there are going to be some more stories here on the other side. To be specific, there is at least one installment coming that is themed around Christmas.

