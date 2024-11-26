The Night Agent season 3: Lioness star to have major role

Even though The Night Agent season 2 is not going to premiere on Netflix until early next year, why not talk about season 3? There is, after all, a major reason to do just that now.

According to a new report from Deadline, Genesis Rodriguez may be jumping over to the hit drama for the third season, following her time on Lioness season 2 as Josie. Netflix has not officially commented and within that, there is no specifics out there about her role. She could be positioned to be a series regular.

So, does this role mean that any future appearances on the Taylor Sheridan drama are negated? Hardly, since a lot could depend on when both shows film — and also what happens to Josie over the course of season 2. There is certainly a case to be made here that Josie gets killed, mostly due to the fact that this is the sort of show where this could easily happen and by virtue of that, it is something that you have to be prepared for, all things considered.

Now, of course the good news about The Night Agent season 3 being already cast is that it does jump forward the timeline a little bit in terms of when it could come out. At the very least, we do think there’s a good chance there will be less of a wait here than what we had between season 1 and season 2, which we know had some delays due in part to the industry strikes. There is a reasonable case to be made that things are going to progress forward at a much faster pace now, and we’re sure Netflix would love that given that we are talking about one of their bigger hits.

What do you most want to see from Genesis Rodriguez on The Night Agent season 3?

Also, what are you hoping to check out from season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

