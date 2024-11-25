The Boys season 5 filming begins; see premiere title!

While we may be waiting a long time to see it, know that there is finally some progress being made on The Boys season 5.

In a new post on Twitter today, show boss Eric Kripke confirmed that “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” is the title for the first episode back. Filming is now underway, and we imagine that the cast and crew will continue to be at work on this for the next several months trying to make this final season worthy of the show’s long and pretty-awesome legacy.

So what will the story of The Boys season 5 look like? While we know that the upcoming Gen V season 2 could impact it somewhat, we don’t anticipate a lot of major cliffhangers being addressed over there. When the flagship show begins, more than likely the likes of Hughie, Kimiko, Frenchie, and Mother’s Milk are all going to be in some sort of severe danger. We saw that Starlight was able to use her powers to get away, and she may be in a position where she works to save them just as they worked to save her at the end of last season.

So, who else could join the cause? We hope that A-Train does turn up again after taking off close to the end of last season — after all, he’s had a better redemption arc than almost anyone. Homelander now has more power than ever before, as he has managed to get a larger seat at the table with Supes being deputized. Butcher, meanwhile, seems to have quite a death wish but if he goes down, we imagine that he will take almost everyone with him. (It feels like the odds are high that a certain iconic scene of him at the White House could be replicated.)

For now, our anticipation is that The Boys season 5 will actually premiere in the spring or summer of 2026 — a pretty long wait here is required.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

