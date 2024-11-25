Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Realistic hopes

We recognize already that entering Only Murders in the Building season 5, there is going to be some big stuff around the corner.

After all, remember the fact here that Lester, the beloved doorman of the Arconia, is dead. How in the world do you deal with that? He was such a nice person seemingly, so who wants him gone … and why? Also, does it have to do with Nicky’s disappearance?

Because we love this show so much, of course this leads to almost immediate questions as to when the show could be coming back … and here is some of what we can say on that right now. The most realistic estimate we can give is that the Hulu comedy with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be back late next summer / early next fall … in other words, roughly the same sort of window that we saw back with season 4. We recognize that there is already work being done on the story, and the hope is that filming will once again start up in late winter / early spring.

Fingers crossed now that this season ends up being every bit as fun and entertaining as we think the past few have been — and also that there is at least one more season after the fact. We’ve yet to get bored at all with this show and by virtue of that, the last thing we want is to envision a scenario here where it goes anywhere in the near future. Let’s just hope that the viewership is strong, and that the entire cast and crew are still eager to keep things moving forward.

