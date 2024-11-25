Silo season 2 episode 3 preview: One notable change

Rest assured that Silo season 2 episode 3 is on the way, and of course we expect that it will be all sorts of excellent! With that being said, though, it is worth noting that it will be coming to you a little bit sooner than you would necessarily expect.

After all, Apple TV+ has sneakily revealed that the next episode, titled “Solo,” is actually going to be coming your way on Wednesday, November 27 (or late November 26), two days earlier than previously planned. What is the reason for this? Well, the simple reason here is that the streaming service likely wants to make sure viewers have a chance to see it before going off and enjoying Thanksgiving — understandable, all things considered.

Now, if you do now know a lot about episode 3 as of yet, take a look at the description below:

Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help. Billings begins to wonder if he’s being lied to. Juliette finally meets the man in the vault.

Now, of course we will note that there are drawbacks to the next Silo arriving early, mostly in that there will be a longer break between what we see in episode 3 and then episode 4. Yet, it is still nice just to know that the show is bringing a lot of great drama to the table throughout its ten-episode saga. Also, that it appears that we will be getting both major storylines at the heart of the series over the next episode. Kudos to the producers for not just giving us one next week, and then forcing us to wait a long time in order to get everything else.

One thing that we do hope when it comes to Juliette is that she learns what really happened to cause that rebellion at Silo 17 — or, what we think was a rebellion there.

Do you think it is smart for Silo season 2 episode 3 to come your way early?

