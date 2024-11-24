Silo season 2 viewership makes case for season 3 renewal

For those who are not currently aware, all signs point towards a Silo season 3 renewal 100% happening at some point. This is a series that has proven itself to be a huge hit on Apple TV+ already, and we have also heard star / executive producer Rebecca Ferguson note that she would love to tell what she believes to be the full four-season story of these characters.

So, will that actually happen? Per some of the early viewership data we’re getting right now for season 2, let’s just say there are reasons for hope.

In just a couple of weeks, the second season has already surged to the top of Apple’s viewership charts, putting it above another hit in Shrinking as well as Bad Sisters, one of the most underrated series that is out there. Hilariously, Ted Lasso is still sitting at #4 on the chart despite not being on for a good year and a half. If you needed more evidence that the Jason Sudeikis show is going to be back in some form, this is it.

Of course, we certainly know that there is a lot more Silo source material out there to explore and the people involved are going to do whatever they can to adapt and continue to send the material down all sorts of interesting roads. For now, what is exciting is that we do have two very intense storylines happening where there is a ton of great stuff in every direction. Let’s just hope that eventually, there could be some interesting ways for the stories to connect with Juliette and what is going on with Bernard and everyone else at her former home…

