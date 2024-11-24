Silo season 2 episode 3 spoilers: What to know about Solo

As you prepare to see Silo season 2 episode 3 in just a matter of days, this feels like the proper time to dive a little further into the role of Solo. He is going to play a major part moving forward, and he certainly is played by someone great in Steve Zahn.

So, what do we know about him so far per the show itself? Well, he was seemingly a part of a major rebellion that happened in Silo 17, a neighboring structure to Silo 18, where much of the series so far has been set. He also has no interest in opening the door of his vault to Juliette. He is clearly extremely paranoid, and may also be protective of whatever is inside.

It goes without saying, but of course showrunner Graham Yost was hesitant to share too much about Solo insofar as specifics go to Cinema Blend. However, he did at least give us a sense of how long he’s been separate from human contact:

Without getting into Spoilerland, we know he was a lot younger when he went into that vault than he is now. And I’ll just say that there’s a mystery about his character, and part of it is in his behavior, that he has had no human contact in a long time, 35 years … and you’ll see in the subsequent episodes what happens with his character, both good and bad. Everything he does, he has his reasons, and that was fun to write to.

Obviously, being alone for three and a half decades changes a person; in the end, we do have to wait and see exactly what that means. It does not feel like there is some huge hurry to bring Juliette back to her former cohabitants and yet, we’d love to see what happens if she does return with the knowledge she has.

What do you want to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 3 when it arrives?

What relationship do you expect to see Solo and Juliette have? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

