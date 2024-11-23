Silo season 2 episode 3: Tim Robbins on the state of Bernard

As we move forward to Silo season 2 episode 3, let alone much of the rest of the season, there is one thing that is clear. Bernard clearly does not have control in the way in which he once thought.

After all, he has tried his best to explain Juliette going over the hill, but it’s clear that not everyone believes it. We’re on the precipice of a huge “Juliette Lives” movement at the moment and while he may get some help from Meadows or others, who can say if this is actually going to work?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Speaking to CBR, what Tim Robbins had to say is that his character is as desperate as ever at present:

Oh, he’s in DEFCON mode. He’s confused. He’s got to hold it all together. He does know things that other people do not know. That’s a lonely place to be when you have no one you can talk to about it. It’s interesting what he believes he knows by the end of the second season . [His beliefs] are challenged in a big way, to the point where — I don’t want to give away too much — there are different levels of reality and truth that keep getting peeled away.

And we’re also in the middle of an emergency. We’re in the middle of a rebellion. You can’t get higher stakes than that. As an actor, that’s something you’re always looking for. It’s a ticking clock and a propelling urgency. It’s always a joy as an actor to have that kind of tension always there.

One of the issues Bernard has right now is if he does lose Meadows (who wants to go outside), who else does he have? He’s in a really delicate position where, at least at this point, it is hard for him to trust anyone else. Can he go to Sims? We know he’d love a larger role, but it is complicated — so many things at this point are.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk about the next Silo — what more is coming?

What do you think we are going to see with Bernard moving into Silo season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







