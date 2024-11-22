Silo season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The story ahead in ‘Solo’

Coming up on Apple TV+ next week, you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 2 episode 3 arrive — want to know a bit more?

Well, for starters, we’re pretty happy to just know at this point that the show is going to be mixing up the stories from here on out. The premiere was all about Juliette’s journey over to Silo 17. Meanwhile, episode 2 gave us a glimpse of what life was like back at her former home for Bernard, Billings, and so many others. Now, the storylines will be included together in episode (titled “Solo”), and we will see what happens from here on out.

Now, the title for this episode likely gives you a decent sense of one of the primary pieces of subject matter — yet, the synopsis below should help as well:

Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help. Billings begins to wonder if he’s being lied to. Juliette finally meets the man in the vault.

What we know at this point about Solo is limited, though it feels fair to say that he may be the one survivor of what happened with the rebellion in Silo 17. There’s a lot of backstory that could be explored, but will he trust Rebecca Ferguson’s character enough to talk?

Meanwhile, there is of course another huge question to wonder here on the subject of what we’re going to see with Judge Meadows, who indicated previously to Bernard that she wanted out. He clearly needs her, but will he actually fulfill his end of the bargain on the other side? Based on what we know about this guy at this point, it is fair to have some doubts. We’re just glad that this show is going to get pretty darn complex and/or messy, and we don’t see that changing within the near future.

