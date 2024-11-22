Silo season 2 episode 2: Will Judge Meadows go outside?

We anticipated heading into Silo season 2 episode 2 that we would get a substantial update on Juliette’s former home. After all, Silo 18 was left in a state of chaos upon her exit, largely because they actually saw her go over that hill!

Because of this, most of the 42-minute installment was spent watching Bernard try his best to do damage control, including coming up with this complicated lie that Juliette went outside as a de-facto test subject for some of the wool tape that would better protect people down the road. He also still insisted that she was dead, but could not offer direct evidence of that. Not everyone seems to agree with this assertion, judging from the fact that a Juliette Lives movement has begun.

Now, Bernard may be forced to stomach this, mostly due to the fact that any move he makes to counter it would certainly be met with a reminder that he would have to tip his cap more to what he knows — or, footage from Juliette’s helmet. This is leading to him looking for other options, with one being Judge Meadows in order to ensure that order can be kept and that the situation will be handled long-term.

The good news for him is that she will be willing to help; the bad news, unfortunately, is that all of this comes at a pretty severe cost. To be specific, we are talking here about the notion that she wants to go outside in return for her assistance. This may not be a deal that Bernard is willing to bite on, give that without her, who else does he have when it comes to a one-time Shadow? The information that she has is so valuable, but then again, is she the sort you want to anger?

What did you think about Silo season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming down the line.

