Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, November 25, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we did just have a hiatus not too long ago with this show, we don’t blame anyone who is expecting another.

Luckily, this is 100% not something that is happening over the course of today. There is another chapter of the crime drama coming in just a matter of hours, and it carries with it the title of “Knight and Day.” Within this one, we’re going to see a different side potentially to Jessica Knight as a character, mostly because she will be separated from the rest of the team for a while and forced to spend some time with someone very-much different from herself.

To get a little more insight now all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full season 22 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Knight and Day” – Things become tense when Knight is assigned to protect his wife after the home of a high-level defense contractor is attacked, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what lies ahead beyond this episode…

Well, let’s just issue a reminder here that there are multiple episodes that are coming up in December, and that includes the first holiday-themed installment that we’ve had a chance to see in years. We tend to think that all of these will give you some fun moments, but hopefully also present more chances to get to know members of the team at the same time.

Rest assured that following the flagship show tonight, there is also more of NCIS: Origins coming. There is so much to prepare for!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

