NCIS season 22 episode 6: ‘Knight and Day’ sneak peeks!

Monday night on CBS is going to give you a chance to dive into NCIS season 22 episode 6 — so, what more can we say now?

Well, for starters, we are going to be seeing Jessica Knight faced with a rather unusual obstacle over the course of this one. Namely, she will be tasked with spending time with Melinda, the wife of a powerful defense contractor. Why is that? Well, you have to imagine that she could be in danger … but that doesn’t mean that she is going to be altogether keen to have an agent around her!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see some sneak previews for “Knight and Day” that give you a slightly larger sense of what we are talking about here. First and foremost, it is obvious that Knight is entering this episode in a less-than-ideal situation, mostly due to the fact that Melinda is already upset about some things that don’t have anything to do with her — namely, some scandalous acts by her husband. From there, it’s also clear that Melinda doesn’t want to change her schedule around just about there’s an NCIS agent present.

What we do think could be fun about this episode is a chance to learn more about Katrina Law’s character beyond just possible romances and the tragedy that she endured before joining the team. In a lot of ways, these are the two things that the series has really focused on with this character, and it should be fun to see how the producers evolve past that here.

Obviously, we are still rooting for Knight and Palmer, but as we have noted in the past, there is not much evidence that this is going to be a focus again soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

