NCIS season 22 episode 7 spoilers: Torres’ ‘Hardboiled’ story

You are going to be seeing NCIS season 22 episode 7 arrive on CBS come Monday, December 2, but isn’t it nice to know more about it now?

For those of you hoping for a big, action-packed Nick Torres storyline, it does feel like “Hardboiled” could totally be it. This is a chance to dive into a delicate operation with Wilmer Valderrama at the center of it, and isn’t this in particular just one of those stories where there is a ton to like from top to bottom? It’s a setup for us being able to see him go in some unpredictable directions!

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s ahead:

“Hardboiled” – Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Could there be more personal stuff enclosed in here?

Well, to use a pretty simple word, maybe. We recognize that Nick is trying to re-enter the dating world this season, but he has also gotten rid of the apps and is trying to chart some sort of new path forward. With that in mind, it feels silly to sit back and think as though any one thing is guaranteed. Ultimately, this just feels like one of those situations where whatever happens here happens, and we tend to think it would be smart for the writers to try to just do something unexpected and have a possible romance here happen whenever it makes sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

