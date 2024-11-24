Cruel Intentions season 2: Could Selma Blair appear?

At the time of this writing, there is still no official word that a Cruel Intentions season 2 is going to happen over at Prime Video. Still, why not go ahead and talk about it? Given that the producers are already pondering it over to some extent, we don’t think it is crazy for us to do so here at all.

After all, we’re sure that there are a number of people out there thinking a lot about this show through the lens of nostalgia, and for good reason. The movie was an enormous hit once upon a time, and we have seen Sean Patrick Thomas play a role here — albeit in a totally different character. This show is not exactly a revival of the original, but rather a separate story inspired by it. That does open the door to almost anything, including the possibility of a Selma Blair appearance.

We know already that the actress is open to the idea, but will it actually happen? Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-showrunner Sara Goodman had to say:

“We’re not going to do stunt casting … We’re just not going to do it. If there’s a place for Cecile to be in the show, then we will, of course, consider it.”

For the time being, the big priority at the moment here is that viewers discover this new show — and in particular, people who are in younger demographics. How can you back this show appealing enough to viewers who have not had a chance to even see the original movie? This is the audience that you do have to court at this point, and we’re curious to see what is going to happen here — especially over the course of Thanksgiving.

