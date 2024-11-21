Cruel Intentions season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big series premiere today on Prime Video, are we going to be seeing a Cruel Intentions season 2? Or, are we at the end of the road for it already?

First and foremost, we should spell out what this show really is for those interested. It is obviously inspired by the hit movie, but is meant for a new generation. For more, go ahead and take a look at the full synopsis below:

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.



Obviously, this is one of those shows that is going to be reliant to a certain extent on nostalgia in order to carry the day, but it needs to find an audience beyond that. Giving you the season at once is a way to better ensure that people do get hooked on the show, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Now, technically there is no season 2 at present, but we certainly think there is a good chance of it happening. We really just have to wait and see how the show performs — the ratings are a big part of it, but also remember retention as well. Amazon will work to make sure that everyone is checking out the entire show from start to finish — the finale ratings are more important than the premiere!

