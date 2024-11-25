Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: Is Sarah Atwood dead?

We knew that entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 we would have a chance to see some huge stuff — nonetheless, are you still shocked?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We absolutely still got more in this particular episode than we anticipated going into it. Sarah Atwood is already dead — and at this point, it is pretty darn hard to envision any way that she survived that shootout at the conclusion of the episode.

Before we go any further here, let’s just note that throughout the episode, Sarah found herself facing some roadblocks. After all, Kayce was able to get the coroner to take another look at John’s body and within that, realize that not everyone was consistent with him taking his own life. Publicly the case was re-classified, and that opened up a huge can of worms. Jamie and Sarah had an enormous argument and in the aftermath of it, she was greeted by some “tourists” who ended up gunning her down.

So, who killed Sarah? The simplest answer that we can give at this point is that her death is a direct result of the organization she hired — that’s not confirmed, but it makes sense that they would kill her at this point to ensure that nobody can connect her to them down the road. These are the sort of people who would dispose of every single loose end that they could to keep their anonymity.

Now, is it possible that Beth hired someone? Sure, but it would be somewhat of a surprise given that we have not actually seen any direct evidence of that on the show. We think the shock of the actual act is what matters here, and not so much the mystery.

What did you think about the overall events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 over on the Paramount Network?

