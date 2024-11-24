Based on a True Story season 3: The long wait for news

There is a good chance that if you are reading this piece, than you have already finished Based on a True Story season 2 and are eager for more. Based on that cliffhanger, how can you not?

Here is where things stand at present when it comes to the Peacock series. At the end of the second season, Nathan found himself framed by Matt and arrested — even though he thought that the two had actually formed some sort of solid friendship despite all the murder in such. Instead, Matt has taken off now with Chloe Lake’s sister, a.k.a. the copycat killer, and he clearly wants some questions answered. How that turns out could, of course, be pretty integral to whatever the future holds.

Let’s get back now, though, to the question raised in the title: How long are we going to be stuck waiting for some more news here? Well, the simple answer is a pretty long time. Peacock is under no obligation to announce a season 3 soon, and they can take the next several weeks (if not longer) to really figure out what they think about the show before rendering some sort of larger decision. Viewership for the premiere matters, but we would argue that the finale is actually the more important since that’s a better signal of how many people will keep on watching.

One of the key factors that they are likely going to look at in particular is what happens over the next week, given that it is Thanksgiving and with all the programming NBC will have on the air, there’s a great chance to push Based on a True Story in some sort of next-level capacity. Of course

