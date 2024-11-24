The Voice 26 preview: Jeremy Beloate sings at the Playoffs

Monday night on NBC, you are going to see The Voice playoffs continue — so what can we say about one contestant now?

Well, for those who are unaware, Jeremy Beloate is now a member of Team Snoop Dogg and on paper, you can argue that he is one of the biggest underdogs left. His sort of classical, at-times operatic singing style is an outlier through much of the history of the show, and you can argue that musically, he and his coach really do not have all that much in common.

Because of everything that we said above, you could almost even say that it feels perfect that Jeremy would go out and perform “The Impossible Dream.” This is a song about being an underdog in a lot of ways, and if you head over here, you can see a full preview for his performance now.

Is this enough for him to make The Voice live shows this season? There is a big question mark there and yet, it feels silly to rule him out as some sort of serious contender. After all, we are talking here about a guy who clearly knows how to entrance an audience, but also how to lift every note and really showcase his strengths. His voice is booming and there is a lot of confidence behind it. Snoop also seems fully on board with him despite the two only working together for a short period of time.

Because the rapper / music mogul has people on his team he has worked with much longer, we do still think that you have to consider him to still be an underdog, even after this. However, crazier things have happened than him moving forward here; let’s wait and see what Snoop decides.

Related – See some more recent discussions about The Voice 26 at present

Do you think that Jeremy Beloate is going to advance to The Voice 26 live shows based on this?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







