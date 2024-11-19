The Voice 26: Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega, & Sofronio’s Knockouts

Tonight marked the official end of the Battle Rounds on The Voice 26, so did we get a standout performance or two as a result?

Well, at the end of the show Michael Buble’s team had a pretty wide range of performers coming on stage for the final stretch: Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega, and Sofronio Vasquez. The three had a chance to impress Michael, but also Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson, who was back to present some great advice of her own.

One of the weirdest things about the Knockouts is just watching people come out and totally different songs in extremely different styles. We get to a point here when it comes down to personal taste.

With that being said, we’re going to go ahead here and say that Kiara had a performance that was soulful and pretty darn powerful. We did not expect her to cover The Weeknd, so she gets bonus points for originality. Sofronio may actually have the biggest voice, and of course that is where things do start to get a little tricky. Do you want the person capable of hitting the most notes, or the person who can perhaps cover the widest range of songs?

After the performances…

Well, we honestly don’t think that our general sentiment on this changed all that long at all. We still felt like Kiara had the greatest upside after the show, but Sofronio may have been the best overall vocalist within the confines of what this show is.

Michael ultimately decided that Sofronio was the champ! He gets the chance to move forward, and actually, the same could be said for Jeremy! We weren’t sure that his musical stylings would line up with what this show is, but he now is a part of Snoop Dogg’s team moving forward.

