Why did Tanner Frick leave The Voice 26 before Knockouts?

Why did Tanner Frick leave The Voice 26? During tonight’s Knockout Rounds episode, we learned that he was no longer with the show.

Yet, the way that this exit was handled was certainly unceremonious. Prior to the final performances of the evening, Carson Daly passed along the news to coach Michael Buble. Following that, we got right into the rehearsals and that was pretty much it.

Well, we should really note here that this is far from the first time that The Voice has done something like this, where someone left the show and not a lot was said about it during the broadcast. The reasons for the departure are often all over the map. Frick has yet to confirm a reason for the exit, but he had been promoting some prior appearances over on his TikTok. Sometimes, life just gets in the way and contestants aren’t able to be around for the rest of production.

(We will say that he has an interesting post saying “Aint nobody want me anyway” over there, which could be a reference to the show … but that’s not confirmed.)

Tanner originally started this season as a part of Team Reba, but was stolen during the Battle Rounds by Buble. Staying on the show would have allowed for a completely different perspective.

As for the future…

Well, there are a lot of artists over the years who have gone on to have careers despite not making it super-far on their shows. A prime example of this within the world of The Voice is Morgan Wallen, who has become so well-known that most people don’t even know he was ever on the show. Meanwhile, over on American Idol there is a former contestant in Benson Boone who actually withdrew, and has gone on to have one of the better careers of anyone within this current ABC era. There is still a possible future here in this business, so we will have to see exactly what pans out.

Were you surprised to see Tanner gone from The Voice 26 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates that could be coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







