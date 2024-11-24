The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: A realistic window

Given that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been wrapped on AMC for a little while now, we understand the desire for Dead City. Filming for this chapter of the zombie drama has now wrapped up and by virtue of that, we have to start wondering more and more about what the long-term plan here is.

Already, the network has confirmed that the second season of Mayfair Witches starring Alexandra Daddario is set to premiere in January. Our general sentiment is that you will be getting Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan at some point after that, but this is complicated further by the fact that Dark Winds season 3 is airing in early March.

Because of what we’ve laid out here, we do have to note that the most realistic expectation now for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is early May. Is it possible that it airs concurrently to some of the other shows mentioned? Sure, but it is also hard to imagine it coming back before Dark Winds, given that this show has a premiere date and yet, it does not have anything at all. There has to be some sort of reason for that, even if the reason is frustrating.

As for what the second season is going to look like, at present it feels like much of it will start with a role reversal where Maggie is actually the one trying to help Negan. Seeing this play out should be fun, largely due to the opportunity to presents for everyone to experience something a little bit different than what they’re used to. Negan is not altogether exceptional at being vulnerable, and for most of her life, the last thing that Maggie has ever wanted is to help him. They may never be the best of friends, but they could still be rather useful to one another…

