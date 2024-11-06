The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: EP on ‘free rein’

There are of course so many things to wonder about entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 — why not talk crossovers?

After all, one of the appealing things about having so many offshoots of the zombie drama is the idea that someday, they could all come back together — even though there are a ton of logistical challenges along the way in making that happen. Take, for starters, scheduling issues, plus also the fact that Daryl and Carol are in Europe. After all, how do you get other characters to them? The only other option is that you find a way to bring the main characters here back to America, and we do not get the sense at present that anyone is super eager to do that for now.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer David Zabel notes that he does have the ability to do a lot of different things moving forward — and that includes bringing in familiar characters:

I’ve had pretty free rein. I talk to [franchise chief creative officer Scott M. Gimple] all the time and he’s said, ‘You have free rein, at least for now. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ But at some point, I imagine some things might be determined by what other characters are doing and where they are. So, I don’t know if Negan’s going to get on a raft on the Hudson and wind up [in Europe].

Of course, the idea of Rick and Michonne appearing on Daryl Dixon would be especially fun, given the fact that there is no season 2 plan at present for The Ones Who Live. However, you once again have the same issue.

If there is ever a crossover…

We honestly hope that it’s kept secret. How often do you really get to see some event like this within the larger television world?

Related – Check out some more insight regarding the finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 at AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back to get some more information on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







