The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finale: Any cliffhangers?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is now officially over at AMC — and it certainly feels like the conclusion of a significant chapter for this story. We knew moving into it that season 3 would be moving to Spain after two seasons in France, and you could almost look at these past couple of years as a volume.

After all, think about what we got over the course of this installment. Laurent took off with Ash on the plane. Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol fought for their survival and eventually, managed to narrowly escape death. Isabelle returned as a figment of Daryl’s imagination, encouraging him to keep fighting and telling him that he has not reached the end of his journey as of yet. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters are now on their way back home … but they are certainly not going to find their way there quickly or easily. It is abundantly clear that more challenges await the two of them in some collective fashion.

While we aren’t shocked at all that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ended things with Daryl and Carol commencing a new journey together, did anyone else think that there would be at least some sort of larger cliffhanger at the end of all this? For what we’ve come to know the series to be, everything felt a little bit more muted and that was not a part of our personal expectation here. Some of that is due to the heavy amount of plot armor that exists around our main characters; another part of it revolves around certain elements of mystery when it comes to the show itself. What really awaits the two when they do make it back to America?

Still, if you watch the show for the zombie battles, this finale 100% did not disappoint. How could it when you got one close to the end of the episode that was gloriously chaotic?

