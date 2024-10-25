The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: EP on Isabelle death

We certainly do not blame anyone still in their feelings over the latest The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode. Losing any character within this franchise can be hard, but it is even harder when it is one that audiences really come to like.

From the moment Isabelle was introduced, there was no guarantee that she would be around forever. However, we love what she represented: A fresh start. Someone who would not judge Daryl by anything other than who he was now. The two grew close, formed a unit with Laurent, and even started to form romantic feelings. Then, in true show fashion, right when we were super-invested she was taken away. It’s a death that feels counterintuitive in a way to what this show could’ve been, given that it helped to separate Daryl’s story from the rest of the franchise. Also, we never really got to explore the dynamic with her and Carol!

So why kill Isabelle off now? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner David Zabel explained that timing was a big factor:

We have six episodes to tell this story. In a longer season, I don’t think it transpires exactly the way it transpires. But in order to get to where we need to get in the time we have allowed, things have to happen fast.

The audience really responded to her. I’m not an aficionado of the old school Walking Dead audience, but they’re pretty tough on new characters. They liked her a lot. She’s really highly rated and appreciated by the old-timers, and that says a lot. Clémence [Poésy] is a great actor and she really threaded the needle of that character. It’s beautiful what she and Norman [Reedus] created. It’s tough to let it go.

Now that this death happened and there is no real walking it back, we mostly just how that the show does not forget about Isabelle while moving on to other things. Her memory has to be important to Daryl’s journey, plus also the relationship she had with Laurent.

Related – See more news about the next The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode

Are you sad to be losing Isabelle at this point on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do jsut that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







