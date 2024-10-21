The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5: Finding Ash

Based on the recently-released promo for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5, we at least know one big priority. Over the course of the upcoming story, we are going to see the title character do everything within his power, alongside Carol, to accelerate their journey back to America.

Of course, in doing that, there are two problems that are going to present themselves. First and foremost, you have to consider transportation. Ash is the one who can bring them back, but Daryl and Carol have to find him first. The promo emphasizes this, but we also think the episode itself will shine the light on another all-important element: Carol’s lie to the pilot from earlier this season. She claimed she needed to be in France for her child. What happens when she comes back with Daryl instead? This is such a big lie since you are basically exploiting Ash’s trauma to meet her personal end. She may have felt like she needed to do it, but this is definitely still one of those actions that is going to lead to severe consequences if Ash abandons her as a result.

As for the other challenge, it really just comes down to Laurent, who we know continues to be a target following the death of Isabelle. We have a hard time thinking that Daryl leaves without him, but how do you make sure that he’s with you and okay? This is even harder to do when you consider for a moment that there are people after him, and he also has little reason to know or trust Carol right now.

Given that there are only two more episodes to go this season, it is basically assured that things are going to be crazy — also, there are little opportunity for anyone to catch their breath.

Related – See some more discussion about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2!

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments here, and also come back to get some further insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







