Landman season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Tommy gets help

As we prepare to see Landman season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, of course it seems like Tommy is in a mess! After all, you can make an argument that the character has been effectively going through it since the start of the show and at this point, we see little to no evidence to make us think that this is ever going to change.

If there is one thing that is different about where we are now versus where we were in the pilot, it’s that he does have a possible new ally in the form of Rebecca. Of course, trying to ensure that he stays on her side could be tough, given that Billy Bob Thornton’s character can be abrasive. Also, at this point it is abundantly clear that the two come from totally different walks of life.

No matter, it does seem like she will be willy to help him — at least based on the synopsis below for Landman episode 3, which carries with it the title of

After a rocky first impression, Rebecca comes to Tommy’s defense; Cooper gets an unexpected call.

Of course, we do get a sense that as soon as one problem is resolved for Tommy, another one is unfortunately going to arise. This is just the world that we are being presented at this point and until we start to see evidence to the contrary, we tend to think we’ll continue to see various stories keep moving in this direction.

Through three episodes, Landman is clearly at its best focusing on Tommy’s troubles on the job. The more that it can do that, and the less that it focuses on his family, the better off the overall show is probably going to be in the end.

Related – Is there already some evidence that a Landman season 2 will be coming at some point?

What do you most want to see moving into Landman season 1 episode 4 when it arrives here?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







