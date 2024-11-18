Landman season 2: Show EP on plans for more stories

Given that the first two episodes of Landman season 1 just aired over on Paramount+, of course it makes sense to want more! Yet, at the same time, we also have to recognize that it could take some time for a decision to be made.

After watching the first two episodes of the Billy Bob Thornton drama, we can at least say this: It feels like this is an immersive world where there will always be stories to tell. The oil business is not going anywhere, and the same goes for some of the danger. That’s also there.

Speaking in a new interview with The Direct, co-creator Christian Wallace indicated that there are certainly hopes behind the scenes to keep this operation going:

Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that’s saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while.

One of the best things going for Landman, beyond of course the quality of the story, is just that shows under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella almost always tend to stick around. We haven’t exactly seen many that are canceled and while it is always a worry that he could be stretching himself too thin, at the same time he finds a way to figure it out.

The only challenge we imagine the producers having here is finding a way to keep this entire cast around for more. Then again, Sheridan did find a way with Lioness and Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman; just by virtue of that alone, the same exact thing can be said here.

