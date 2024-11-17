Landman season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

After what you see today on Paramount+, do you want to learn a little bit more about the future of Landman season 1? Well, it is pretty hard to blame you at this point! The Billy Bob Thornton series hits the ground running with the first two episodes today and by virtue of that, why wouldn’t you want more as soon as possible?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in here with the news that certainly won’t excite a lot of people out there: We have to wait a week for what is next.

Much like a lot of other new Paramount+ shows these days, the objective for Landman is to air the first two episodes at once to get people engaged in the story — from here on out, you will get one a week. There are ten episodes across this season, so you at least don’t have to worry about anything being too rushed.

Now, let’s get into episode 3 in particular. “Hell Has a Front Yard” is the title for this episode, and the synopsis below sets the stage:

Cooper makes an impression at the oil patch; things get complicated for Tommy when his ex-wife, Angela, comes to town.

Now, from here on out, it is our anticipation that we are going to be seeing the story get progressively juicier, which is what you really want with a show like this! If you have seen a number of Taylor Sheridan shows over the years, then you know that the characters and the relationships are every bit as important as what you actually see with the action sequences and the explosions. (Given that this is a show about the oil business, we do anticipate that there are going to be a lot of fires that need to be put out, both literal and metaphorical.)

