Landman spoilers: Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, others set the stage

This weekend on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see the arrival of something special here in Landman. The newest Taylor Sheridan series is about to air the first two episodes and over the course of them, there is SO much to be excited about.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, and a number of other cast members do their part to indicate what the series is going to look like. This is a series that is all about the boomtowns of West Texas and how the world tends to ebb and flow on the basis of the oil business. This is a dangerous world to be a part of for so many reasons, and given Sheridan’s ties to the Lone Star State, of course we think that he is more infinitely capable of telling this particular story than anyone else.

Of course, Hamm and Moore are far from the only familiar faces who are a part of this, as you also have Billy Bob Thornton in a main role alongside Ali Larter. Meanwhile, if you watch When Calls the Heart, you are certainly going to recognize Kayla Wallace, as well.

With Yellowstone in its current form coming to a close, of course it makes sense for there to be something more from the greater Sheridan universe. Won’t Landman fit the bill? For us, that at least makes a good measure of sense; you can throw this alongside Lioness and 1923, which is going to be coming back at some point in the new year.

