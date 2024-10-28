Landman season 1 trailer: New look at Billy Bob Thornton, cast

Come Sunday, November 17, you are going to have a chance to see the Landman series premiere over at Paramount+. So, what is there to be excited about here?

Well, for starters, this is yet another potential super-hit from Taylor Sheridan, a guy who has a real tendency to make huge successes for the streaming service. We also know that he is pretty darn great at assembling huge casts. Billy Bob Thornton is the headliner here, but let’s not forget about Demi Moore and Jon Hamm! These three are going to play a pivotal role in giving you a story

Below, you can see the full Landman synopsis if you want some more details about the story:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

As for the full trailer, you can see that over here and it certainly gives you a lot to be excited about here from start to finish. The intensity is there, but also a lot of question marks as to what sort of show this is. There is a similarity to Yellowstone here in that you are looking at a business with an uncertain future, but there are also those who are desperate to keep it going. There are also so many super-wealthy people in this industry that they can try to wield their power and influence in just about every direction.

If Landman proves to be even just a fraction of some of Sheridan’s other shows, there’s a chance that it could be on for quite some time. Let’s just hope for the best here, no?

