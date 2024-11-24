Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 preview: The Matt Claffin question

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+ — so what will we learn?

Well, to date one of the realizations we’ve had is that Becka Garvey has not necessarily had the biggest of storylines; yet, moving forward, there is a reasonable chance that this could change. After all, her relationship with Matt Claffin was analyzed at the end of episode 3, and we saw the character attend Grace’s funeral. Moving forward, we know that the character is in promotional images for episode 4, meaning that he does still have a part to play.

So, what could it be? We do think it is possible Becka goes to him for help, but at a certain point, you have to question how willing he will be to go along with things. Remember for a moment here that he has already helped her on a number of occasions. He’s also not romantically intertwined with her anymore so there is no longer that incentive. At a certain point, he may just decide to let things go.

With that being said, we wouldn’t mind if Matt re-enters the picture to some degree, especially since Becka’s current love interest is, to be frank, rather boring. Bad Sisters is also a much better show when it is messy, and you have evidence of this messiness in a wide array of different spots at this point. Just remember that for Ursula, she’s in the thick of things with Angelica already. Meanwhile, Eva has more responsibility thrust upon her and Bibi has a huge storyline at this particular point with her family.

