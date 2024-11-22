Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4: Beyond the blackmail…

As we get ourselves prepared now to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ this week, aren’t things SO much messier? The more that we learn about Angelica’s actions, the more that we’re aware of how widespread her insidious nature really is.

After all, consider some of the following here for a moment — Fiona Shaw’s character has already shown that she was willing to blackmail Ursula, and there is certainly some evidence out there that she was willing to do this to Grace. These two things alone are a pretty clear signal as to what could be coming up as we move forward, especially when it comes to her trying to properly figure out how to get more information out of the Sisters the rest of the way.

What the Garveys may not be aware of at the moment is just how much they should be on guard as we press onward. Any one thing that Angelica can cling to, she will — and we also know that they have a lot of secrets. The blackmail is not just about Angelica wanting either money or power, but it is a means to a larger end. She wants her own brand of justice for Roger, but is there something more to this as well? She is also sneaky as to how she goes about it.

Also, remember that the sisters would do whatever they can to protect each other. With that, we could see any of them agreeing to a blackmail arrangement to keep a secret buried — that way, the sisters don’t have to know that there is danger out there or that they are vulnerable.

What we’re trying to say here is quite simple: We don’t think these blackmail plots are over. Prepare accordingly at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

