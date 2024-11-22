Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Ursula’s struggle ahead

As we prepare to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, there is a lot ahead for most of the family! With Grace dead, there is a certain paradigm that is inevitably going to shift within this family — and we have to be prepared.

Of course, in addition that, it also feels clear that there are going to be a myriad of other struggles that are coming, ones that are based on events that happened before. We know that Angelica blackmailed Ursula, and she may have also done so with Grace. There is quite a bit we’re left to think about here!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about where things currently stand, here is what Eva Birthistle had to say:

To find Ursula at this stage where she’s left her husband and she’s trying to keep up this facade that she’s coping. She’s moved back to the family home. She’s spinning kids and work and life. The reality of it is she’s in a very, very lonely, isolated place, where she’s actually sort of pushed her sisters away at the beginning, because she can’t be honest. She’d become sort of addicted to the medication, and I think there’s a bit of shame around that, but fear as well.

We imagine that Ursula is going to struggle mightily coming up with the notion of how to feel normal, and there could be a lot of difficulty associated with that. She may push some of her problems to the side, but she also has to remain alert. After all, it feels clear that the detectives are still going to be breathing down the sisters’ neck, and they will not be going anywhere for a while.

What do you most want to see for Ursula moving into not just Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4, but the rest of the story?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

