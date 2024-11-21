Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4: A big Becka reveal?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 arrive. What will we learn? Well, “Person of Interest” is a story where we could get a few valuable new pieces of information — and hopefully, also understand why certain things happened the way that they did at the end of episode 3.

To be specific here, we are talking here about why Grace Garvey was taking out all of that money in the way in which she was. Are we looking at a woman here who was trying to pay someone off? A lot of the evidence for now appears to suggest so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the full Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Convinced that a blackmailer is to blame for their tragedy, the sisters look for evidence. Becka is shaken by life-changing news.

Of course, it is our hope that within this episode, we learn a little bit more about this blackmailer, including also what they may be out to do insofar as causing chaos goes. Our is that this helps to piece together the overall puzzle.

As for Becka…

What could she be confronted with? There is certainly a good mystery to consider here but for us personally, we are mostly just happy that an opportunity exists here now to move beyond just some of what we had for her regarding Matt in season 1. We also would like for her to have something more to do beyond just being in a relationship! We know that this was a huge part of the first season, but why not do something different now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bad Sisters right now, including more thoughts on this week

What are most interested in seeing as we prepare for Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back here to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







