Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: What is Angelica’s endgame?

As we come out of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+ this week, we do not blame anyone who has questions. How can you not?

Of course, we do tend to think that this is the sort of episode where there could have been some sort of big, jaw-dropping reveal — but a lot of parts of this were left lingering for a pretty darn intentional reason. We still do not know who was in that trunk back in the premiere, but it feels more and more likely that it is Angelica. Just consider what we know about her, and also how much closer she’s getting to some people! We know she’s trying to manipulate Ursula; also, she is spending time with Grace’s daughter.

So, what is the character’s endgame at the moment? A lot of it has to be tied to Roger, right? She wants to protect him, and we think that her learning the truth about John Paul is tied to this. However, at the same time you have to remember a few other things here, including the simple fact that Angelica seems to enjoy what she’s up to trying to find out the Garvey sisters’ secrets.

Do we think that she actually knows as much as she is letting on? Probably not, but that is really a lot of the fun here. We think that she is trying to push people into telling her more, and yet the sisters do not want to say all of this out loud. How she figures out what she does remains to be seen — but if someone thinks that she’s too much trouble, they can easily take her out.

For now, though, let’s continue to praise Fiona Shaw. After all, how great is she in this!

What did you think about Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 as a whole?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

