Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: Prepare with Fiona Shaw!

In less than 24 hours, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ — how can we prepare for it?

Well, let’s just go ahead and give you yet another reason to be excited for what’s ahead here, and it is a new video from Fiona Shaw. Obviously, the streaming service and the series both know that they have something special on their hands here with the Killing Eve alum. Not only is she a fantastic actress, but she is also a big-enough name that she can be used to bring a lot more people into the series. Of course, that is precisely what everyone involved is currently looking to do.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video where Shaw does her best to take you through not just most of Bad Sisters season 1, but also the early events this season, as well. Her presence now as Angelica is going to be a fascinating x-factor to the show moving forward, given that she is extremely nosey and there is a certain air of mystery about her.

Take, for example, the following question: How much does she really know when it comes to John Paul’s death? It feels like she is letting on that she is more aware of things than she really is and is just fishing for information. Is it because she cares about Roger and hates to see him upset? Or, is she really just bored and is interested in meddling in other people’s business? At this point, it really does feel like we are in one of those places when you could say that a lot of possibilities are out there.

Of course, this is also not the only mystery we have at present — remember that we’re also still thinking about whose body was in that trunk…

What do you most want to see moving into the next Bad Sisters?

