Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: Where is Ian?

Based on the way in which Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2 concluded, we know that there are a million questions for episode 3. Take, what is going to be coming on the other side of Grace’s death, or how much more Angelica is going to meddle in the lives of the surviving Garvey sisters.

How much does she really know about what happened to John Paul? At present, you could almost argue that she’s just guessing stuff and getting lucky because she wants to be involved…

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do think that this is the perfect time to dive into the next all-important subject for a moment: Ian. Where in the world is he? After Grace confessed some of what happened in the past he took off, and that’s a huge problem for the sisters. After all, they don’t know what Ian knows at this point! They also don’t know where in the world that he is.

Moving into episode 3, the question now becomes when and/or how the news will get to Ian about Grace’s death and from there, what he will decide to do. We’d love to sit here and assume that he will be back to mourn her, but is that even a sure thing?

As for other potential problems…

Well, remember that Roger could end up being a significant thorn in everyone’s side depending on how he processes all of this news. This is at least something that we’re watching out for, but also the investigators who are looking into everything with George. This feels like a story that is going to escalate and twist in a hundred ways, so be prepared…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

