Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: What should we learn?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bad Sisters is entering season 2 episode 3 with many of its characters in a shocking place. The first season had its own dramatic death but this time around, it appears you have two.

First and foremost, there is the obvious one here courtesy of Grace, whose status seems to be confirmed after what we saw at the end of episode 2. Meanwhile, there is also the question here of whose body the surviving sisters disposed of in the premiere flash-forward. It is something that you do have to be concerned about on some level, and you have to be prepared.

What we do think we are going to get moving into episode 3 now are a few clues about whose body that was, and also why the Garvey sisters had a proper motive to get rid of someone. At the moment, it is easy to suspect Angelica, given the fact that she is the sort of woman who easily loves to get into everyone’s business. However, at the same time, you could also say that Roger is a candidate given the amount of time that he has struggled with the secrets that he knows.

So while we are left to think about all of this, we also cannot forget about the aftermath of Grace’s death, given that it is going to be widespread. The world of Bad Sisters has to be dramatically changed, especially since Eva has added responsibilities and after they all spent so long trying to protect Grace last season, they have to now imagine a life without her.

Rest assured, we’ll get a chance to see firmly what is next in a few episodes. All things considered, that is not too bad of a wait.

