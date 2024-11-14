Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3: Are more time jumps ahead?

Through the first two episodes of Bad Sisters on Apple TV+, we saw the story move around once more in time. In the opening minutes, we saw all of the Garvey sisters (sans Grace) dump a body out of the trunk. Then, in episode 2 we found out why Grace wasn’t there: She was dead. Yet, it doesn’t appear likely that she’s the body being disposed of, as her death in the past was pretty public.

Because of what we saw at the start of the premiere, we know already that the series is going to be making an effort once more to jump from one part of the story to the next, while also giving us a good mystery to think about. Did Eva, Bekah, Bibi, and Ursula murder someone and if so, who is it? Why commit the act? We are insanely curious, and of course that curiosity is the point.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about what it was that we saw within the first episode, here is what creator and star Sharon Horgan had to say:

“There’s lots of ways to tell a story … In the first season, we had the jump between two timelines. And so I think we all creatively wanted some kind of playing with time. It’s nice to give an audience something to sort of try and figure out over the course of the season.”

Of course, we’re also well-aware of the fact that calling these sisters “bad” in the title is a little bit of a misnomer. Sure, they all did plot John Paul’s death in season 1, but they were also trying to protect Grace! They are navigating in these difficult moral gray areas, and it feels fair to assume that there is going to be a specific reasoning for almost everything that they do.

Jessica BunBun

