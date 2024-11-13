Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 preview: After the apparent death…

Are you interested in learning more about what lies ahead on Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 when it arrives on Apple TV+ next week? From here on out, the Sharon Horgan series is going to be airing episodes on a weekly basis, and we know that there is going to be SO much content to dive into and enjoy every single step of the way here.

Now, we should note that the title for episode 3 is “Missing,” and you can already argue that there are a few different meanings for that. Is this all about Ian’s MIA status, or about how one of the Garvey sisters could be missing forever? Based on the end of episode 2, after all, it feels like Grace is dead — how else do you explain that final scene? (Sure, there is no dead body, so that element of mystery is still very-much out there.)

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and check out the full Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

A devastating event leaves the sisters reeling. Loftus and Houlihan’s search takes a turn. Ursula hits a breaking point.

It goes without saying, but Loftus and Houlihan are likely going to fill the role moving forward of the life-insurance company last season, where you see a lot of digging potentially going on into the sisters’ lives. As for Ursula hitting her breaking point, the only thing that we can say here is that it’s been a long time coming. Haven’t we been able to project something like this coming down the pipeline for at least a little while? Let’s also just hope that this leads to her having a richer story, since she is probably the sister with the least to do in the premiere.

