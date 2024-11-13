Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2 shocker: Is Grace dead?

Coming out of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV+, absolutely we knew there would be some sort of surprise. However, the death of Grace? That is far from what we anticipated.

Now, the first thing that we should really note here is that technically, we have yet to see Grace’s body on the show. So long as that is the case, you can still create all sorts of bonkers conspiracy theories out there. Yet, here’s where we will remind you that we also did not see her in the flash-forward at the start of the season with the sisters around the trunk. Meanwhile, there is very little info about what’s going to happen with her the rest of the season. Sure, Anne-Marie Duff is featured both in the photo above and a lot of the key art for the season, but that means nothing.

The biggest sign that Grace is gone following that accident is that scene with the police at the end of episode 2. Would a child really be in a police car unless it was the worse situation possible? If we were talking here about a situation where Grace was simply in the hospital, it feels like the whole mood and vibe of the situation would be different.

Here is where things get complicated: Regardless of Grace’s fate, nothing around the Garvey sisters is about to get any easier. We are witnessing a situation here in which the police are now looking further into what happened regarding both George and John Paul. Meanwhile, there is also the presence here of Angelica, who is currently in the process of making everything as difficult and/or as miserable as humanly possible.

Hopefully, we are going to get some clarity here as early into episode 3 as humanly possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

