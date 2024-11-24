Fallout season 2 premiere date hopes with filming underway

For those who are currently unaware for whatever reason, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to Fallout season 2. After all, production is happening in Los Angeles, though we know that a lot of it is happening under a pretty heavy veil.

So far, there are only a couple of things that are confirmed at present. First and foremost, you will see more of the past within this world. Also, Macaulay Culkin is going to be playing a major role, potentially as some sort of bad scientist. Filming is going to keep going until at least the late spring or early summer, and the unfortunate truth remains that we are going to be waiting significantly longer to see the show back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

At the time of this writing, no official season 2 premiere date has been unveiled and realistically, that is not something that is going to be unveiled for a large stretch of time. At this point, the absolute earliest that we are going to expect anything is moving into the first few months of 2026 — and it could even be later than that depending on how long post-production takes. That is, at least for now, something that we are preparing for … largely because we don’t want to create any sort of unrealistic narrative that we are going to be getting more info in the reasonably near future.

Now, the one bit of good news here is that in the interim, there is a chance for more and more viewers to catch the first season — and by virtue of that, the story could blossom out and get even more popular. That could mean more seasons here, but also more games and also the potential for spin-offs.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout now, including upcoming flashbacks

What do you most want to see moving into a Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







