Fallout season 2 spoilers: Prepare for more flashbacks

With production starting this month on Fallout season 2, of course there is such a wide array of interesting stuff here to discuss!

For the sake of this article, let’s just go ahead and talk about the past just as much as the present. Based on what executive producer Jonathan Nolan is saying on the subject per Inverse, there is a chance that we’re going to see flashbacks aplenty:

“In a show, you can flashback and you can explore that world beforehand … It’s one of the things I love the most about Season 1 and we will be doing more of that in Season 2.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

So what makes this so notable?

Well, the video games by Bethesda often don’t have that many opportunities to look to the past, and for good reason! Remember that we are talking here about a product in which you are left to play a singular character who can’t really see forward or back. With the Fallout show, there is a greater sense of freedom.

For us personally, our hope here is that within the next chapter of the story, we get some great opportunities to learn more about the history of Vault-Tec beyond what we know already. Thanks to the first season, we learned that the company is actually responsible for the blasts, a way to easily boost much of their own profits. Still, there has to be more to it … right? We imagine that there are some great opportunities to dig deeper into all of this as we move forward into the story and honestly, that is what has us excited both for the show and also the future of the games … whatever that may end up being.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Fallout now, including season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2?

Also, what sort of flashbacks would you actually want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







