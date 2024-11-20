Fallout season 2 premiere date: A realistic expectation

Over the course of the next several months, we do tend to imagine that there will be more and more attention around Fallout season 2.

After all, earlier this week the show got a nomination for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards, a category that it will almost certainly win. Meanwhile, there’s going to be a lot of talk about production in the months ahead; meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin was recently cast in a major role!

So, because of all of this discussion, we recognize fully that it will be easy to get ahead of ourselves and start to imagine that Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and the rest of the cast will be on the air sooner rather than later. This is where we would advise you to pump the brakes a little bit. Because of the special effects required for a show like this, plus how long it takes to shoot, it is hard to imagine Fallout realistically coming back until winter 2026.

Now, is it easy to sit around and think that the show is going to be back before that? Sure, but the way that these big-budget shows work is almost misleading. Think about The Boys, which is also slated to start filming soon; yet, it will not be coming back with its final season until most likely the summer of 2026. These Prime Video hits have a two-year timeline, and there is really no way in which to see it shortened unless there were some crazy efforts taken in visual effects — which would also balloon its budget to new levels.

During the second season, our expectation story-wise is that you are going to have a chance to see a whole lot more of New Vegas, the city that had its own standalone game some time ago. Is there a reason why Hank is rushing there? It feels like we could be learning more about Vault-Tec pretty darn soon…

