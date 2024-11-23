True Detective season 5 premiere date: Realistic expectation

A True Detective season 5 is coming to HBO and all things considered, we don’t think the hiatus here will be too extreme. Or, at the very least, we believe that compared to how long it was between season 3 and season 4.

For those who have not heard, Night Country showrunner Issa Lopez has been working already on the fifth chapter of the story. Yet, no castings have been announced as of yet, and it may be a certain measure of time before we learn a little bit more. There are no public filming dates, and we don’t even know a setting as of yet.

So, what exactly can we say about the story at the moment? Let’s just note the following — we do think that 2026 is a realistic expectation for season 5, but it might not be right away that year. The top priority for the time being that year could be the third season of Euphoria, which makes a lot of sense given that the Zendaya – Sydney Sweeney drama has been off so long already. After that, it is a little bit easier to get back into what’s happening with the crime anthology.

A spring or summer 2026 would surely give HBO plenty of time to promote the next True Detective and at this point, the only thing we hope is for a longer season. Night Country was extraordinary but at just six episodes, we would also argue that it was far too short for its own good. It really just felt like there was so much more story it could have told. Unfortunately, there is hardly any evidence out there that we will be seeing some of these characters again down the line.

