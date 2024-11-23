NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 7 spoilers: How Gibbs met Franks

Monday night on CBS you are going to have a chance to check out NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 7 — what more can be said now?

Well, we know that the first episode of this series gave us a great opportunity to learn a little bit more about Gibbs and Franks’ relationship. Moving forward, we are also going to have a chance to see how the two actually met! This will be a part of “One Flew Over” — and for those of you wondering, that is a specific movie reference that is going to play out over the course of this hour.

Want to know more? Then all you have to do here is check out the full season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“One Flew Over” – NIS investigates the murder of a dementia-afflicted Jane Doe. Also, flashbacks reveal the first time Gibbs met Franks, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Nov. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

When it comes to adding depth to this particular relationship, we do think that this will be a really significant story. Of course, at the same time, we do tend to think that there is one big thing the show needs to revisit: The need for all of these substantial stories. Gibbs is telling us this stuff for a reason and seemingly, it is Lala Dominguez. We are meant to think that she is a huge part of the story, so why shy away from that? We honestly don’t think that they should, even if we recognize that this series is an ensemble and there is a need to focus on a lot of different people.

Related – Be sure to get even more news regarding NCIS: Origins, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 7 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







