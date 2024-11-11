NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘One Flew Over’

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know when NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 7 is actually going to be coming back?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and start here with the bad news: You will not see the prequel back next week. This is the first hiatus that we’ve had for the show this season, but it was bound to happen eventually. The producers need time to get episodes together; not only that, but it’s worth noting that this show and the flagship drama are going to be airing side by side for most of the season … and that the main NCIS is also off the air next week, as well.

So when is the series is going to be back? Think Monday, November 25. This is not some super-long break and when it’s back, it is going to have an episode titled “One Flew Over.” That’s a clear movie reference, but it remains to be seen what the future is going to be beyond that.

Here is what we can say conclusively about the schedule. There are new episodes on December 2 and, presumably, December 9. Following all of this, you will get “Blue Bayou,” the final episode of the calendar year, on December 16. The synopsis below better sets the stage for that, in the event that you have not see that already:

As Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) prepares for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter, flashbacks reveal the unlikely journey that led to his first day on the job as a special agent at NIS’ Camp Pendleton office working with Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) and Lala (Mariel Molino).

This episode is clearly going to set the stage for the next phase of Gibbs’ life … and then also hopefully give us some holiday cheer as well. Why not offer up both?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

