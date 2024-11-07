NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House get full-season orders at CBS

Just a matter of weeks into the new season, let’s just say we have great news on both NCIS: Origins as well as Poppa’s House. CBS has decided that they want more of both!

In a statement today, it was confirmed that each show will have a full-season order — in the old days, this used to automatically mean 22, but we have entered an era now where we do have to be a little bit more flexible.

Per TVLine, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving … Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father-son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+.”

As for whether or not either one of these shows gets a second season, that remains to be seen — what we will at least say is that the prequel to NCIS has lagged behind NCIS: Hawaii so far this season in live + same-day numbers, and that show ended up being canceled. However, we are also in an era where live numbers are not the full piece of the puzzle, and the Hawaii-set series may have been far more expensive to make due to the location and several other factors. There is plenty of time for a lot of different things to be worked out for the future.

Also, we tend to think that there’s a lot of time ahead still for these shows to also find even more of an audience. Where they are now is not where they will be forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next NCIS: Origins episode

What do you think about NCIS: Origins and Poppa’s House getting a full-season order?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







