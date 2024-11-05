NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Undercover Gibbs

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 6 is going to be coming on CBS next week — so what does the promo give away for what’s next?

Well, the first thing to note here is that in advance of tonight’s episode, not too much was revealed about the road ahead. Luckily, we are a little more reliant on the promo to set the stage for ‘Incognito,” a story that will look and feel a bit different from everything else that we’ve seen so far.

Take, for starters, the chance to see more characters glammed-up. Gibbs is going undercover! According to Mike Franks we are going to see Lala accompany him, and what could happen here could be either tremendously exciting or a recipe for disaster. After all, consider the fact here that he’s not always perfect in the social-skills department and yet, you are counting on things to work on here without many problems. That’s a tricky thing to consider.

Of course, this episode could be another great reminder of why Dominguez is so important to Gibbs in particular, and also why she is the focus of this story from Mark Harmon’s version of the character in the present day. There is so much interesting stuff that could eventually come out on that through the rest of the season, but there really is not a reason to rush anything along.

Beyond what we see directly on the show next week, we are also watching to see if there will be more clarity revealed soon about the long-term future of the show. Will it be getting a chance to stick around long-term? The numbers so far (at least in live measurements) are down versus NCIS: Hawaii earlier this year. This is another reminder that we’re still baffled that this show got canceled — we understand filming in Hawaii is costly, but still.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

